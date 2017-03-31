UPDATE 1-UBS, Credit Suisse need to draft credible insolvency plans - SNB
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
BRASILIA, March 31 Brazil's government will overhaul in 2018 the benchmark interest rate that state development bank BNDES uses for long-term corporate loans, the Planning Ministry said in a statement on Friday, in a step to reduce costly subsidies.
The so-called TJLP lending rate, currently set on a quarterly basis by the National Monetary Council, will be replaced for a new rate based on yields paid by inflation-linked NTN-B bonds, the Planning Ministry said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California