SAO PAULO, Sept 3 Loan requests and
disbursements at Brazil's state development bank BNDES slumped
in the first six months, in a sign of a dramatic drop in capital
spending plans as Latin America's No. 1 economy braces for its
deepest recession in a quarter century.
Companies requested 47 percent less loans between January
and June this year from the year-earlier period, while
disbursements tumbled 18 percent to 68.775 billion reais ($18.3
billion) in the period, BNDES said in a report published on its
website on Thursday.
In the 12 months through June, disbursements reached 172.56
billion reais, slightly above the bank's target of 170 billion
reais for the year, the report said. The 7 percent decline in
annual disbursements was fueled by reductions of 17 percent and
6 percent in lending to commerce and services borrowers and
manufacturers, respectively.
About 50 percent less loans were approved in the first half
from a year ago, suggesting the Rio de Janeiro-based lender is
implementing stricter criteria for credit allocation.
The sharp declines in all credit indicators suggest that
companies are paring back or delaying investment plans as the
economy contracts. For decades, Brazilian companies large and
small have been hooked on cheap credit from BNDES, which is
regarded as the nation's main source of long-term corporate
credit.
BNDES is gradually streamlining loans as part of efforts by
President Dilma Rousseff's administration to mitigate the impact
of a mounting budget deficit and the crowding-out of banks and
debt markets from corporate financing. BNDES grew too large
since Rousseff's first term started in 2011, and credit rating
firms have urged her to downsize it as a condition to maintain
the nation's investment-grade status.
BNDES is among banks most at risk over loans to
state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA and
third-party contractors in the oil services and engineering
industries in the wake of an alleged corruption scheme unveiled
at the company.
($1 = 3.7548 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)