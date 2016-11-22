SAO PAULO Nov 22 Loan disbursements at Brazil's state development bank BNDES slumped in the first 10 months, signaling a dramatic drop in capital spending plans as Latin America's No. 1 economy struggles with a recession not seen in more than 80 years.

Companies obtained 35 percent less loans between January and October this year from the year-earlier period, putting disbursements at about 69 billion reais ($21 billion) in the period, BNDES said in a Tuesday statement.

($1 = 3.3648 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr)