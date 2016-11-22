SAO PAULO Nov 22 Loan disbursements at Brazil's
state development bank BNDES slumped in the first 10 months,
signaling a dramatic drop in capital spending plans as Latin
America's No. 1 economy struggles with a recession not seen in
more than 80 years.
Companies obtained 35 percent less loans between January and
October this year from the year-earlier period, putting
disbursements at about 69 billion reais ($21 billion) in the
period, BNDES said in a Tuesday statement.
($1 = 3.3648 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr)