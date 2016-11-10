SAO PAULO Nov 10 In six months at the helm of Brazil's state development bank, Maria Sílvia Bastos Marques has implemented the most ambitious turnaround of BNDES in two decades while reversing years of costly support for handpicked local conglomerates.

Since her appointment by a new center-right government in May, Bastos, 59, has imposed tougher terms for loan disbursements, asked BNDES-appointed board members to tighten scrutiny of decisions at major companies and increased the bank's role as a guardian of corporate transparency.

By rethinking the way the 64-year-old BNDES interacts with the firms it funds and holds stakes in, Bastos is slowly making relations with large borrowers less opaque.

She is also reviewing practices that have strained the bank's loan book and stifled the value of equity holdings held by its investment arm.

During the 13-year rule of the leftist Workers Party, which ended with the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in May, BNDES provided abundant credit at cheap rates to a select group of "national champions" - builders, miners, pulp makers and food processors being groomed to become world beaters.

BNDES annually disbursed three times as much in loans as the World Bank at the start of the decade, before the end of a commodities boom tipped Brazil's overheated economy into a painful recession.

She told business leaders this week that an over-reliance on state lenders for long-term credit had put a heavy burden on BNDES, fanned regulatory uncertainty and made subsidies costlier than initially thought.

The interest rate that BNDES charges on most loans has for decades run below the benchmark overnight lending rate, partly because of an urge by politicians to boost growth and create jobs. However, the implicit subsidy in the subsidized loans cost taxpayers 1 percent of gross domestic product last year.

"Redesigning how we disburse subsidized credit should avoid crowding out other forms of financing or inhibiting the normal functioning of the economy," she said.

Her efforts are bearing fruit: 2016 could be the first time in eight years that BNDES disburses less than 100 billion reais ($31 billion) in credit. Bastos is also cleaning up its loan book by ramping up loan-loss provisions, preparing the bank's balance sheet for better times ahead.

Her most daunting task remains weaning Brazilian companies off subsidized loans without quashing a nascent recovery. This year, 60 percent of BNDES disbursements have gone to companies that could borrow elsewhere.

"While her to-do list is long and arduous, she's performed a miracle by marking the beginning of the end for 'national champions,'" said Gustavo Loyola, a former central bank president who has known Bastos since she helped renegotiate Brazil's foreign debt in the 1990s.

Loyola said that stepping up guarantees and liens or teaming up with commercial lenders to form loan syndicates could help BNDES reduce credit risk without growing loan book exposure significantly.

"INTENSE SCRUTINY"

Evidence that Bastos is taking a hard line on the legacy of Luciano Coutinho, mastermind of the "national champions" policy who ran BNDES for nine years, is growing by the day, Loyola and others said.

Efforts to contact Coutinho were unsuccessful. Bastos did not respond to repeated requests for an interview.

To promote an environmental agenda, Bastos has limited credit to bidders in power transmission line auctions and barred funding for coal- and diesel-fired thermal plant projects.

Marilene Ramos, her appointee to BNDES' infrastructure division, is a former head of the watchdog responsible for issuing environmental licenses.

In a change from the Coutinho era, Ramos is urging the government to retender airport and road licenses whose operators are in arrears.

Another significant change for BNDES is how its investment arm BNDES Participações SA behaves with the 116 companies in which it holds about 45 billion reais ($13.39 billion) worth of stakes.

At the end of last year, BNDES had board seats on 45 of the companies.

As part of Bastos' overhaul, the bank's representatives on the boards of mining major Vale SA and meatpacker JBS SA slammed the brakes on two deals in the offing for months.

Vale's planned sale of a fertilizer unit and JBS's attempt to list global operations outside Brazil were both subjected to closer examination. Bastos was sending a message to the companies: Be transparent on how you use taxpayer money.

That contrasted with Coutinho's lax stance on the boards of many of the "national champions."

"BNDES is under intense scrutiny to live up to its fiduciary duty of maximizing investment returns with integrity," Carlos Laboy, an analyst with HSBC Securities in New York.

The JBS veto could be traced to Bastos and Eliane Lustosa, the bank's recently named head of capital markets, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Both Bastos and Lustosa believed the planned transfer of almost $9 in every $10 of JBS revenue to a foreign entity would have dealt copious losses to minority shareholders in the long run, the sources said.

The veto dealt a blow to the billionaire Batista family's strategy of turning JBS into a global food processing powerhouse. The Batistas are the majority shareholder in the company.

It also fanned concerns the state bank wanted to clip the wings of JBS, seen as a Coutinho favorite, sending shock waves through the Brazilian market.

"NO LONGER A ZOMBIE"

JBS has lost about $2.3 billion in market value since the veto was announced on Oct. 26, underscoring frustration with the cancellation of a plan the company said would accelerate growth, lower funding costs and create a more favorable tax structure for the company.

A representative of Rio de Janeiro-based BNDES said the veto was motivated by "technical concerns and not by an effort to reverse" earlier decisions.

"Whatever the reason, the veto gives the impression that BNDES is no longer a zombie in corporate boardrooms," said a former senior executive at the bank who asked for anonymity because the issue is sensitive.

Another example of how BNDES is taking governance duties more seriously is its scrutiny of Vale's planned exit from the fertilizer business.

On Sept. 29, the BNDES representative on Vale's board requested more time to study the plan to determine if the terms of the sale were beneficial to all parties.

"It was an attempt to analyze and revise the model proposed for the deal, not to derail it," said Dany Rappaport, who helps oversee 120 million reais for InvestPort in São Paulo. ($1 = 3.3599 reais) (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)