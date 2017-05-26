BRASILIA May 26 The resignation of Maria Silvia
Bastos as the head of Brazil's BNDES was not politically
motivated but she had lost control of the state development bank
amid accusations from employees she did not defend their
interests, a senior government official familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
Bastos, who resigned alleging personal reasons on Friday,
had launched a series of internal investigations into past loans
over allegations of corruption. The official, who asked for
anonimity to speak freely, said her resignation does not signal
other departures from the economic team.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn)