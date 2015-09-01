SAO PAULO, Sept 1 The Brazilian government late
on Monday reinstated a financial transaction tax on loans from
state development bank BNDES, part of efforts to discourage
subsidized lending and narrow the country's swelling budget
deficit.
According to an extraordinary edition of the government's
official gazette, President Dilma Rousseff signed a presidential
decree revoking the prior exemption from the so-called IOF tax
on loans made by the BNDES or its subsidiaries.
The decree did not give any details on the new IOF tax rate
for borrowers from BNDES.
The decision, effective immediately, will be further
explained by officials in a news conference at the tax and
customs agency later on Tuesday.
The move aims to reverse policy decisions from Rousseff's
first term that many analysts blame for the precarious state of
public finances.
On Monday, Rousseff sent Congress a budget bill forecasting
a primary budget deficit next year and urged lawmakers to help
fix a fiscal crisis that threatens the country's
investment-grade rating.
