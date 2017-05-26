PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO May 26 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Friday praised the departing head of the state development bank for taking politics out of its lending decisions, which he said were now made on technical criteria instead of seeking to create "national champions" using cheap credit.
Temer thanked Maria Silvia Bastos for her year at the helm of state lender BNDES, which had announced in a statement earlier on Friday that she resigned for personal reasons. She is the most senior administration official to depart since the Supreme Court last week opened a corruption investigation against Temer. (Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
June 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.