BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.
Two people told Reuters that the Brazilian Treasury could sell about $1 billion of the bond in the reopening. The government had initially set the transaction as a so-called benchmark one, or at least $500 million, the same person said earlier in the day. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Patricia Duarte)
* Signs contract with Empire State Development Corporation (ESD)and developers Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust to convert farley post office building into transport hub in NYC, USA.
June 16 U.S. fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2.1 billion debt load and push back deadlines to repay some of it by two years, the company said on Friday.