SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.

Two people told Reuters that the Brazilian Treasury could sell about $1 billion of the bond in the reopening. The government had initially set the transaction as a so-called benchmark one, or at least $500 million, the same person said earlier in the day. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Patricia Duarte)