PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 8
March 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 24 Brazil's Treasury announced on Thursday it bought back about $2.2 billion worth of high-coupon bonds denominated in dollars, as part of a strategy to reduce government debt payments and make it cheaper for Brazilian companies to borrow abroad.
In order to retire those bonds, the Treasury gave investors $1.7 billion worth of a new 2025 global bond it issued on Wednesday. The remaining $500 million was paid in cash.
Brazil on Wednesday issued $3.25 billion in the new global 2025 bond at a coupon of 4.25 percent and a spread of 180 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
The bonds which were partly repurchased by the Treasury were:
* January 2017
* January 2019
* October 2019
* January 2020
* April 2024, series A and B
* February 2025
* May 2027
* March 2030
March 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 7 Puerto Rico's oversight board is racing to review Governor Ricardo Rossello's blueprint for steering the island's economy out of fiscal crisis, but has key concerns over whether it can be implemented as planned, a source familiar with the process told Reuters on Tuesday.
* John Bean Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock