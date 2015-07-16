(Adds background)

SAO PAULO, July 16 Brazil's Treasury announced on Thursday it will repurchase all outstanding global bonds due in 2040 for $1.16 billion, a strategy to reduce debt costs and improve the country's yield curve in dollars.

Issued in 2000 as part of a plan to retire Brady bonds, the global 2040 bonds carried an 11 percent coupon, higher than those paid by other Brazilian bonds of similar maturities.

Once the most liquid Brazilian bond denominated in dollars, the global 2040s saw their trading volume decline in recent years as they carried a call option that allowed Brazil to buy them back at face value as of August 17, 2015.

In a statement, Brazil's Treasury said it will exercise that option in full. Dollars needed to buy back the bonds have already been purchased by the government, the statement added.

