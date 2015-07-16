(Adds background)
SAO PAULO, July 16 Brazil's Treasury announced
on Thursday it will repurchase all outstanding global bonds due
in 2040 for $1.16 billion, a strategy to reduce debt costs and
improve the country's yield curve in dollars.
Issued in 2000 as part of a plan to retire Brady bonds, the
global 2040 bonds carried an 11 percent coupon,
higher than those paid by other Brazilian bonds of similar
maturities.
Once the most liquid Brazilian bond denominated in dollars,
the global 2040s saw their trading volume decline in recent
years as they carried a call option that allowed Brazil to buy
them back at face value as of August 17, 2015.
In a statement, Brazil's Treasury said it will exercise that
option in full. Dollars needed to buy back the bonds have
already been purchased by the government, the statement added.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Luciana Otoni; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)