WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Brazil is working with the World
Bank to create its first emerging market exchange traded fund
comprised of local government debt, a Brazilian government
official told IFR.
"This will be the first ETF (of this kind) and at some point
it should start attracting foreign investors as well," Jose
Franco Medeiros de Morais, the country's subsecretary of public
debt, told IFR on the sidelines of the IMF meetings in
Washington.
The move reflects local investors' preference for bonds over
stocks, helping the government further develop its domestic
capital markets.
In general, ETFs have become a popular investment vehicle
for investors because they allow them to invest in a diverse
collection of assets rather than single names. Also, stocks and
bonds can be packaged in specific asset-class ETFs and traded on
exchanges.
"Only a small percentage of the population invest in stocks,
but they love fixed-income," said Medeiros. "And I expect
fixed-income ETFs to become very popular in Brazil."
The government will select a manager for the ETF over the
next several months, choosing from a list of international and
local candidates, and will launch the product early next year.
The World Bank has a pilot program to develop such products
in the emerging markets, but Brazil's is likely to be first
among several countries working on local government bond ETFs,
he said.
The ETF will trade on the local stock exchange and is
expected to replicate the inflation-linked government bond index
created by ANBIMA, Brazil's financial and capital markets
association.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Paul Kilby; Editing by Jack
Doran)