BRIEF-Moody's says demonetization in India adds to short-term adjustment pressure on NBFC's
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
BRASILIA, March 27 Brazil's Treasury mandated banks for the issuance of seven-year euro bonds in European and American markets, according to a government statement on Thursday.
The potential bond sale comes days after ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil's sovereign debt rating to "BBB-", one notch above junk status.
The government has 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) outstanding in euro debt securities maturing in Feb. 2015. The country first issued them in Feb 2005, with a re-tapping taking place a year later.
Government sources told Reuters earlier in the month that potential spillovers from the crisis in Ukraine could have made Brazil push back its plans to offer euro bonds beyond March. Brazil hired JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Santander SA and Banco do Brasil SA earlier in the month to organize meetings in Europe with investors. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by John Stonestreet)
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Ministry of Finance is considering shortening the period between the auction and the issuance of some Japanese Government Bonds, sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that is expected to reduce risk for bond brokers.