BRIEF-Snap Inc to choose NYSE for its IPO - CNBC, citing source
* Snap Inc to choose NYSE for its IPO - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2jvbIjS
SAO PAULO, July 21 The Brazilian government is offering investors a yield in the "very low 6 percent" range for a sale of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds maturing in Feb 2047 that are slated to price as early as Thursday, a person with direct involvement in the transaction said.
Brazil's National Treasury hired the investment-banking units of Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and HSBC Holdings Plc to manage the sale. The person, who asked for anonymity since the deal is in the works, declined to give details on terms and the size of the offering.
* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says it has raised $5.15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $5.15 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNCBAJ Further company coverage:
* Prefer equities over fixed income in this "reflationary, low-yield and low-return environment"