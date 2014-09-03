NEW YORK, Sept 3 (IFR) - The Federative Republic of Brazil
has set final guidance on the planned reopening of its 4.25%
2025 US dollar-denominated Global 2025 bond, according to market
sources.
The sovereign has set guidance of 150bp area (+/-3bp) over
US Treasuries for the tap, tight to initial price thoughts of
160bp area.
Brazil, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB, currently has US$3.5bn
outstanding on the note.
BTG Pactual, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are the lead
managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and
price later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)