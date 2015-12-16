NEW YORK, Dec 16 (IFR) - Brazil's sovereign bonds and credit default swaps widened by around 30bp Wednesday after Fitch stripped the sovereign of its investment-grade rating and lowered the credit to BB+.

Brazil's US dollar bonds were 2.5 lower at the long end of the curve and about 1.5 points lower at the belly after the move, according to a sovereign bond trader in New York.

Its 2025 notes traded down to a mid-price of 83.25, while the 2045s were quoted at 67.5.

The country's five-year CDS mirrored that move, widening by 33bp to a mid-price of 487bp.

S&P lowered Brazil to a junk rating of BB+ in September, while Moody's initiated a review for a downgrade last week. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)