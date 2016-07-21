SAO PAULO, July 21 The Brazilian government has hired the investment-banking units of Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and HSBC Holdings Plc to manage the sale of U.S. dollar-denominated securities maturing in Feb. 2047.

In a statement, the National Treasury said the sale could be finalized as early as Thursday. Details on the transaction, including terms and the size of the offering, were not disclosed. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Patricia Duarte)