BRIEF-Snap Inc to choose NYSE for its IPO - CNBC, citing source
* Snap Inc to choose NYSE for its IPO - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2jvbIjS
SAO PAULO, July 21 The Brazilian government has hired the investment-banking units of Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and HSBC Holdings Plc to manage the sale of U.S. dollar-denominated securities maturing in Feb. 2047.
In a statement, the National Treasury said the sale could be finalized as early as Thursday. Details on the transaction, including terms and the size of the offering, were not disclosed. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Patricia Duarte)
* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says it has raised $5.15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $5.15 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNCBAJ Further company coverage:
* Prefer equities over fixed income in this "reflationary, low-yield and low-return environment"