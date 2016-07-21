BRIEF-Voce Capital sends letter to Air Methods Corporation
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
NEW YORK, July 21 (IFR) - Brazil launched a US$1.5bn long 30-year bond at a yield of 5.875% ahead of pricing on Thursday.
The final yield comes at the tight end of guidance of 5.90% (+/- 2.5bp) and inside initial price thoughts of very low 6% area.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are acting as bookrunners on the deal. Issuer ratings are Ba2/BB/BB with a negative outlook from all three major rating agencies.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
JAKARTA, Jan 30 Indonesia may issue a temporary mining permit "in one or two days" to the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, the mining minister said, potentially enabling Freeport to resume exports of copper concentrate from its Grasberg mine in Papua.
