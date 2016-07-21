NEW YORK, July 21 (IFR) - Brazil launched a US$1.5bn long 30-year bond at a yield of 5.875% ahead of pricing on Thursday.

The final yield comes at the tight end of guidance of 5.90% (+/- 2.5bp) and inside initial price thoughts of very low 6% area.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are acting as bookrunners on the deal. Issuer ratings are Ba2/BB/BB with a negative outlook from all three major rating agencies.

(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)