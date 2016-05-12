NEW YORK, May 12 (IFR) - Brazilian credit markets were
giving back gains on Thursday after an initial pop following
news that the country's Senate had voted to put President Dilma
Rousseff on trial.
The country's bond markets have enjoyed a strong rally
leading up to Congress's decision to carry out an impeachment
process.
But investors are holding judgment at this stage given the
enormous difficulties faced by the new president in pulling the
economy out of its worst recession in decades.
"We have come so far," said a New York based trader. "People
are buying the rumor and selling the fact. Now the hard part
begins."
After hitting an intra-day high of 105.00-105.25 earlier in
the session, the country's 2026s have now slipped back to
104.75-105.00.
Those bonds have climbed a good seven points since March 16,
when they were spotted at 97.75.
It is a similar story with Brazil's five-year CDS which is
now trading back at 328bp-332bp after tightening to 316bp
earlier Thursday morning.
"If you were going long into this (impeachment process) you
are probably supposed to ring the registers by now," said one
New York based trader, who noted some profit-taking Thursday.
Investors are now waiting to see how Rousseff's successor,
vice president Michel Temer, will proceed amid expectations that
he will create a market-friendly cabinet.
Temer has already pleased markets with plans to appoint
former central bank president Henrique Meirelles. But the
country still faces considerable challenges ahead as the new
government seeks to pass much needed fiscal measures.
"(Temer) will face enormous obstacles, as fiscal
consolidation requires unpopular reforms and the Workers' Party
(PT) and its left-wing constituencies will try to block any
attempts to alter the status quo," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote
in a report on Thursday.
Others think there is more upside to come.
"There are reasons to see improvements in spread levels,"
said Sean Newman, senior portfolio managers at Invesco. "If you
think they can arrest the deterioration in public accounts,
five-year CDS could break through 300bp."
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)