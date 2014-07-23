Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Brazil, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB, has opened books on a new benchmark-sized US dollar January 2045 bond in the area of 200bp over US Treasuries.
The SEC-registered note will be priced later today, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Itau BBA acting as lead managers.
The new deal will go towards financing a buyback of eight of the sovereign's bonds, as well for general government purposes. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Philip Wright)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.