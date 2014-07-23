NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - The Federative Republic of Brazil
has tightened price indications on a new US dollar-denominated
2045 bond to be issued in conjunction with a buy-back of
outstanding notes, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB, has set official price
guidance of 190bp over US Treasuries (plus or minus 5bp) for the
offering, tight to initial price thoughts of 200bp over.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to buy back as many as
eight of the country's outstanding notes with maturities ranging
from 2024 to 2041.
The SEC-registered note will be priced later today, with
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Itau BBA acting
as lead managers.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)