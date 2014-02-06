Feb 6 (IFR) - Troubles across the Brazilian sugar sector are
coming to a head, with investors keeping a nervous eye on
troubled credit Aralco - which has been living from coupon
payment to coupon payment, and has another coming due in May.
Multi-year lows in sugar prices have exacerbated Aralco's
woes amid talk of a restructuring, and the dark mood has even
spilled over to sugar bonds in Peru, as companies burn through
cash to service their debt.
Aralco's 10.125% 2020s were trading Thursday at default
levels of around 15 cents on the dollar - another sharp fall
from earlier in the year, when they were already down to 45.00
area.
Fitch and S&P recently downgraded Aralco to CCC and B-
respectively, citing worries over the company's short-term
liquidity and subsequent refinancing risks.
The next payment on the instrument is due May 7, and after
hiring BR Virtus Partners as an advisor in January, talk has
been mounting that a default is on the cards.
"They have engaged a local boutique to help them do the
modeling," said one banker. "They are saying: my
situation is much worse, so beware."
MUDDLING THROUGH
Fellow Brazilian name Virgolino de Oliveira (GVO) has also
taken a beating, with its 2018s and 2022s making dramatic swings
in the secondary over fears about its ability to cover payments.
S&P this week changed its outlook on GVO's B rating to
negative, citing refinancing risks on its US$600m of outstanding
bonds as well as the impact of interest expenses on its cash
flow.
Still, holders of the 2018s were able to clip their coupon
in January, and the assumption that GVO will also make good on
the February 9 payment on its 2022s sent those bonds higher on
Wednesday to 49.00-50.00.
The price differential between GVO and Aralco underscores
how accounts are distinguishing between the two credits - and
hoping that GVO can muddle through until production increases
and prices rebound.
"The real challenge with GVO is the debt structure; they are
too levered given their lower production levels," said a senior
banker. "But they have made investments, so that should pay off
in the next year."
A further easing of gasoline subsidies after the
presidential elections in Brazil could also mean that more
ethanol will be used at the pump, which also has the potential
to benefit sugar companies.
"You are 12 months away from a better outlook on sugar and
ethanol prices," said another banker. "The question is: can GVO
survive over the next 12 months when balance sheets are
stretched?"
BTG Pactual analysts said in a recent report: "While Aralco
faces less refinancing needs than GVO, restructuring risks seem
more meaningful as the company is in breach of covenants and has
much lower equity value, limiting its financial flexibility
options."
MAKING DISTINCTIONS
The slide in GVO and Aralco prices has had a knock-on effect
on other sugar and ethanol names. However, there are signs that
the buyside is starting to make distinctions.
For instance, Tonon's 9.25% of 2020s jumped several points
Wednesday to hit 82.00-83.00 after trading at 78.00 Tuesday.
Brazil's Tonon is seen as the healthiest of the bunch. As
opposed to the family ownership prevalent among most sugar
companies in region, Tonon has professional management appointed
by private equity fund Terra Via, which controls 35% of the
company.
It has also incurred less debt than its peers, resorting
instead to the sale of assets and a capital injection to raise
funds for capex. Its net debt to Ebitda is around 3x as opposed
to the 5 to 7x seen on names like Aralco, GVO and USJ.
The latter, which has 9.875% 2019s trading around 82.00, is
also liked because of its large land ownership, which reduces
leasing costs and can be used as collateral on debt as needed.
It also has a joint venture with US multinational Cargill.
Both Tonon and USJ have seen their bond prices fall a good
20% since April last year, possibly creating some good buying
opportunities.
A similar story is playing out in Peru, where sugar and
ethanol company Coazucar's 6.375% 10-year (BB+/BB) has sunk to
76.50 on spillover concerns.
"A Double B credit shouldn't be trading like this," said one
corporate trader. "You are talking 200bp over Cemex."
Bankers now wonder if US distressed and high-yield players
will get involved in the Brazilian sugar sector, just as they
did with fallen billionaire Eike Batista's shipbuilding unit OSX
and the homebuilding sector in Mexico.
Some bankers already see value in GVO bonds, assuming a
recovery value of 25 cents on the dollar.
"If you buy GVO at 50, you can lose 25, or you can make 50
if you get paid at par. So there is a 2-to-1 upside - and you
are getting paid high-yield while you wait," one banker said.
But one senior banker said that is still some ways away.
"You need ownership by distressed players, but by and large
I don't think they know the sector yet," he said. "They are
doing their homework but they haven't started buying yet."