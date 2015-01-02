SAO PAULO Jan 2 Brazil exchange operator
BM&FBovespa SA said on Monday it was considering
adding a shopping mall company to the benchmark Bovespa stock
index as of January 5 and removing three other
companies.
BM&FBovespa said shares of shopping mall developer Multiplan
Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA could be added to the
index. It also said preferred shares of electricity distributor
Eletropaulo and common shares of homebuilder Rossi
Residencial SA and logistics firm Cosan Logistica SA
could be removed.
BM&FBovespa issued this view in what it termed a
"third preview" of changes for the index for Jan. 5 through
April 2015.
Customarily, the listing of shares in three rounds of
previews prior to the changes increases the likelihood that they
will be added to the benchmark equities index for the period.
(Reporting by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)