BRASILIA, June 27 Britain's vote to leave the European Union has barely affected Brazilian debt abroad, but the country will wait until volatility subsides to sell bonds in international markets, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

Leandro Secunho, the ministry's coordinator of public debt operations, said the yields of Brazilian domestic and external debt have moved slightly up since Thursday's historic referendum.

"We can wait for a better time to issue debt ... we don't necessarily need to issue now," Secunho said in a scheduled briefing with reporters about the country's debt results. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)