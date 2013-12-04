SAO PAULO Dec 4 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest chicken exporter, expects stable grain prices in 2014 as it tries to cut costs, the company said on Wednesday.

Feed produced from grains accounts for between 75 percent and 80 percent of costs for poultry producers. Drought hurt the 2011/12 crops in Brazil and the 2012/13 crops in the United States, and the scarcity of feed caused BRF to raise product prices by 10 percent between July and December of 2012.

BRF Chief Financial Officer Leopoldo Saboya said the scenario would be different next year. Brazil harvested record soy and corn crops earlier in 2013.

"Costs should be relatively stable or have a very slight increase next year," he told reporters.

As part of its ongoing cost-cutting, BRF, which also makes processed foods, plans to reduce its portfolio of 4,000 products by some 20 percent.

"The expectation is to increase revenue even with this reduction," said Sergio Fonseca, president of BRF in Brazil.

The changes are part of a new strategy under Chairman Abilio Diniz and Chief Executive Claudio Galeazzi, who took the reins at BRF earlier this year and have focused on enhancing its international presence.