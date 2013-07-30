SAO PAULO, July 30 BRF Brasil Foods SA , the world's largest poultry exporter, expects investment to come in slightly below its estimates for the year, Chairman Abilio Diniz said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Brasil Foods reported net income of 208.4 million reais ($92 million) for the second quarter, short of the 360 million reais expected by an average of five analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll.

