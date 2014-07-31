BRIEF-Ford issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles
* issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles to inspect left-hand door handle spring
SAO PAULO, July 31 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest chicken exporter and a processed foods maker, posted second-quarter net profit of 267.1 million reais ($117.67 million) on Thursday, slightly below the 271 million reais forecast in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 2.27 reais) (Reporting by Fabiola Gomes and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Uniqure NV files for mixed shelf of $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mNxrZc) Further company coverage:
* Otis Gold says agreement to increase interest in blue hill creek, matrix creek gold-silver properties located in Cassia County, Idaho from 80 pct to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: