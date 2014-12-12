SAO PAULO Dec 12 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, is looking to further its international expansion with partnerships or potential acquisitions, an executive said on Friday.

The company, which is also a processed foods maker, opened its first Middle East production facility in Abu Dhabi last month and is now eyeing attractive Asian markets.

"The company is in a fantastic cash position," CFO Augusto Ribeiro told journalists. "Mergers and acquisitions are key for us."

Ribeiro mentioned India, Malaysia and Indonesia as particularly interesting markets. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)