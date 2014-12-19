BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
SAO PAULO Dec 19 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, has agreed to form a joint venture in Indonesia with PT Indofood Suskes Makmur, according to a filing on Friday.
The 50-50 venture will require investments of about $200 million over the next three years, according to BRF, which has sought to expand its processed-food business internationally. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer Editing by W Simon)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: