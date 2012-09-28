BRASILIA, Sept 28 British Prime Minister David
Cameron had oil and sports on his mind when he visited Brazil
this week seeking business opportunities in the South American
nation that overtook Britain last year to become the world's No.
6 economy.
With the European Union in a slump, Cameron has turned to
emerging BRIC nations - Brazil, Russia, India and China - as
alternative markets for British exports and investments, with
little to show so far.
With executives from 45 leading British companies in tow,
Cameron met on Friday with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff,
who invited British businesses to invest in Brazil oil and gas,
defense, mining and financial services industries.
"I think we can do a lot better," Rousseff said of growing
but still negligible trade and investment flows between the two
countries.
Rousseff said British interest in Brazil had come at the
right time after her government announced last month a $66
billion investment in road and railway building as part of a
massive plan to upgrade her country's dilapidated
infrastructure, which includes modernizing ports and airports.
Following the success of the London Olympics this summer,
Rousseff said Brazil was seeking British cooperation to prepare
for the 2014 Soccer World Cup and the 2016 Olympics Games.
Cameron said British companies had signed more than $161
million in deals during his two-day visit, with another $400
million in potential contracts for companies that can help
Brazil get ready for the two global sporting events it will
host.
Earlier on Friday in Rio de Janeiro, accompanied by British
companies hoping for a slice of Brazil's enormous energy
potential, Cameron met with Maria das Gracas Foster, the
president of Brazil's largest company, the state-led Petrobras
.
Foster laid out the oil company's $236 billion investment
plan for the next five years to develop Brazil's sub-salt
off-shore oil reserves and become one of the world's top
producers.
"We have an enormous potential in the oil and gas field, an
enormous challenge, and we are open for business for the British
industry in oil equipment and services," Foster told them.
Cameron visited the industrial state Sao Paulo on Thursday
to open a new $100 million factory by Britain's JCB to make
backhoes and excavating equipment.
"If you can't beat them, join them," he said in a speech to
businessmen, urging a greater British partnership with Brazil.