SAO PAULO, June 10 The group representing securities brokerages in Brazil wants the central bank to ease limits on the type of financial services they can offer, as they struggle to find fresh revenues amid a tumble in capital markets activity, a senior executive said.

The discussions with central bank officials, who oversee banking affairs, are in an early stage, said Caio Villares, chairman of the group known as Ancord.

São Paulo-based Ancord represents about 90 securities brokerages and 120 independent securities trading professionals.

Villares, also the head of Concórdia SA CVMCC brokerage, wants brokerages to enter closed payment processing transactions but declined to specify which ones.

Those transactions include the payment and settlement of credit card bills and of monthly tax payments, known in Brazil as Darf.

The plan "would help streamline financial intermediation, increase tax efficiency, and expand our operational scope," Villares said on Thursday, adding that a second meeting with central bank staff was scheduled for next week.

The central bank declined to comment.

The move aims to give additional breadth to Brazil's beleaguered broker-dealer market, where the top 10 players control 70 percent of trading and mounting competition from banks has cut their clientele base and profits. Years of volatility and slow equity market activity have fanned losses for small broker-dealers.

Latin America's largest economy is wrestling with the impact of a deep political crisis and the harshest recession in at least eight decades.

Domestic trading in equities and other financial investments has taken a hit following the loss of Brazil's investment-grade status last year.

Many market participants are confident the political and economic turmoil has bottomed out following the suspension of President Dilma Rousseff last month.

Her Vice President Michel Temer, who will replace her during a Senate impeachment trial for up to 180 days, bolstered market confidence after naming a group of market-friendly ministers.

Brokerage firms still face an uphill battle amid a stagnant market and rising operating costs, Villares said, adding that the worst might have passed.

"This change in the political scenario offers a glimmer of hope," he said.

Ancord wants exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA to agree to maintain brokerage and other post-trading fees following the takeover of securities clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, Villares said.

BM&FBovespa's $3.5 billion takeover of Cetip still requires central bank and antitrust regulatory approval.

"There are natural concerns that costs could increase," Villares said. (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and David Gregorio)