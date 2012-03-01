UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
SAO PAULO, March 1 BTG Pactual , Latin America's biggest independent investment bank, filed on Thursday to sell shares in Brazil and offer stock to global investors.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
* Dynegy announces 2016 results, portfolio changes and updated acquisition synergies targets
* Special committee of Brookfield Canada Office Properties appoints financial and legal advisors in connection with Brookfield Property Partners' proposal