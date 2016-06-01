SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil's top budget accounting court will assess the legality of a plan by state development bank BNDES to repay 100 billion reais ($28 billion) in loans owed to the National Treasury at an earlier date, saying the transaction could breach budgetary rules.

The TCU, as the Brasilia-based court is known, said in a document published on Wednesday the transaction could involve a "significant volume of resources" that may have an impact federal budget accounts.

The court will assess whether the process by which the Treasury injected over 500 billion reais into BNDES between 2009 and 2014, and the corresponding return of those funds, is legally valid, the document said.

Local media had recently reported that members of the TCU were wary that the measure could breach the nation's Fiscal Responsibility Law - a set of rules aimed at balancing the budget.

A different breach to that law unleashed a crisis that led to the temporary suspension of President Dilma Rousseff, who was put on impeachment trial by the Senate last month.

Interim President Michel Temer, Rousseff's vice president and who assumed the presidency after her removal, ordered the return of the money to the Treasury, to help reduce national debt. Temer inherited from Rousseff a record budget deficit and rising debt burden that could hit an all-time high 80 percent of gross domestic product by year-end, according to economists.

($1 = 3.6026 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Additional reporting by Flavia Bohone and Alberto Alerigi Jr in São Paulo; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)