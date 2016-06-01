SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil's top budget accounting
court will assess the legality of a plan by state development
bank BNDES to repay 100 billion reais ($28 billion) in loans
owed to the National Treasury at an earlier date, saying the
transaction could breach budgetary rules.
The TCU, as the Brasilia-based court is known, said in a
document published on Wednesday the transaction could involve a
"significant volume of resources" that may have an impact
federal budget accounts.
The court will assess whether the process by which the
Treasury injected over 500 billion reais into BNDES between 2009
and 2014, and the corresponding return of those funds, is
legally valid, the document said.
Local media had recently reported that members of the TCU
were wary that the measure could breach the nation's Fiscal
Responsibility Law - a set of rules aimed at balancing the
budget.
A different breach to that law unleashed a crisis that led
to the temporary suspension of President Dilma Rousseff, who was
put on impeachment trial by the Senate last month.
Interim President Michel Temer, Rousseff's vice president
and who assumed the presidency after her removal, ordered the
return of the money to the Treasury, to help reduce national
debt. Temer inherited from Rousseff a record budget deficit and
rising debt burden that could hit an all-time high 80 percent of
gross domestic product by year-end, according to economists.
($1 = 3.6026 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Additional reporting by Flavia
Bohone and Alberto Alerigi Jr in São Paulo; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)