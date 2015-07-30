BRASILIA, July 30 Brazil will further reduce the
amount it spends on education by up to 2 billion reais ($593.4
million) this year as part of a round of budget cuts announced
last week, two government sources with knowledge of the
situation said on Thursday.
In May the government vowed to cut 70 billion reais in
expenditures to restore its credibility with investors and ward
off a sovereign credit downgrade. Education accounted for nearly
9.5 billion reais of those cuts.
Last week Finance Minister Joaquim Levy announced additional
budget cuts of 8.6 billion reais for 2015. The government has
not yet disclosed where those savings will come from.
Press representatives at the planning ministry declined to
provide comment until after the government's official
announcement, expected later in the day, while representatives
at the education ministry were not immediately available.
($1 = 3.37 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Asher Levine, Editing
