By Luciana Otoni and Asher Levine
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazil is expected
to announce another deep cut to education spending on Thursday,
the latest step back from President Dilma Rousseff's pledge to
turn the Latin American giant into an "education nation" in her
second term.
Brazil will further reduce the amount it spends on education
by up to 2 billion reais ($593.4 million) this year as part of a
round of budget cuts announced last week, two government sources
with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.
The reduction comes on top of nearly 9.5 billion reais in
education spending cuts implemented in May as part of the
government's effort to slash expenditures and ward off a
sovereign credit downgrade by rating agencies.
Shares of private education companies Kroton Educacional SA
and Estacio Participacoes SA both extended
early losses, falling by about 5 percent in Sao Paulo trading.
At her second inauguration earlier this year Rousseff
pledged to focus on education, heralding "education nation" as
her administration's motto. The phrase is stamped on nearly all
official communiques and is visible behind the president at most
press conferences.
Last year Brazil's federal government spent 23 percent of
its tax income on education, well above the average of developed
countries.
Still, low learning achievement and high dropout levels
persist, dragging on productivity and hampering the country's
competitiveness in global markets.
In the OECD's most recent PISA education rankings for 2012,
Brazil ranked near the bottom in mathematics, science and
reading.
To be sure, some analysts say the problem lies in
inefficient spending and a lack of strong tools to evaluate new
or existing programs, suggesting the cuts may have a limited
impact.
"When you take a model that already isn't working well and
you simply amplify it, its irrational for you not to evaluate
and reform the system," Marcos Mendes, an economist and
legislative consultant to Brazil's Senate said in a recent
interview.
Press representatives at the planning ministry declined to
provide comment until after the government's official
announcement, expected later in the day.
Brazil's education ministry also declined to confirm the
size of the cuts.
($1 = 3.37 Brazilian reais)
