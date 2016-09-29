BRASILIA, Sept 29 Brazil's central government on
Thursday posted a larger-than-expected primary budget deficit of
20.46 billion reais ($6.31 billion) in August.
The central government, which includes federal ministries,
social security and the central bank, had been expected to post
a deficit of 17.05 billion reais, according to the median
forecast in a Reuters poll of 6 economists. In July, the central
government recorded a deficit of 18.52 billion reais.
($1 = 3.2432 Brazilian reais)
