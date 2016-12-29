General Electric to have logo patch on Boston Celtics jerseys
Jan 25 The Boston Celtics will wear General Electric Co's corporate logo on their jerseys during basketball games beginning next season, the NBA franchise announced on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO Dec 29 The Brazilian government will release up to 33.5 billion reais ($10.20 billion) from the FGTS severance fund to support homebuyers with low incomes in 2017, according to the Thursday edition of the official gazette.
The decision will benefit homebuyers with gross monthly incomes no greater than 3,600 reais.
($1 = 3.2840 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by John Stonestreet)
Jan 25 The Boston Celtics will wear General Electric Co's corporate logo on their jerseys during basketball games beginning next season, the NBA franchise announced on Wednesday.
* Verizon Communications Inc files final term sheet related to its offerintg of $1.48 billion 4.95% notes due 2047 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kjEcic) Further company coverage:
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 25 European shares rose sharply on Wednesday, boosted by strong earning updates from Logitech and Banco Santander, with the STOXX 600 scoring its biggest one-day gain for 11 weeks.