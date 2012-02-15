BRASILIA Feb 15 Brazil's focus on fiscal discipline will give the central bank room to cut interest rates, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff plans to freeze 55 billion reais ($32 billion) in budget spending in 2012, officials said on Wednesday, as part of an annual fiscal exercise designed to limit inflation and signal the government's commitment to austerity.

($1 = 1.72 reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Tiago Pariz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)