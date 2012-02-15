BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
BRASILIA Feb 15 Brazil's focus on fiscal discipline will give the central bank room to cut interest rates, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff plans to freeze 55 billion reais ($32 billion) in budget spending in 2012, officials said on Wednesday, as part of an annual fiscal exercise designed to limit inflation and signal the government's commitment to austerity.
($1 = 1.72 reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Tiago Pariz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017