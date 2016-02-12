(Recasts to focus on overall cut to spending limit, adds Brazil
economic background)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 12 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff issued a decree late on Friday cutting the federal
government's discretionary spending limit for the
January-to-March period by a third as her government continues
to work on a comprehensive austerity plan.
Rousseff has been under pressure to cut the country's budget
and reduce taxes in an effort to rein in inflation and
kick-start an economy that is struggling through its worst
recession in decades.
The president has had difficulty, though, in getting her
ministers to agree on the appropriate level and scope of budget
reductions. The government had previously said that if no
overall plan was announced by Friday, an across-the-board cut
for the first three months of 2016 would be made instead.
In her statement, published in the country's official
Gazette, Rousseff authorized non-discretionary 2016 spending
through the end of March of 124.6 billion reais ($31.1 billion)
and discretionary spending of 15.4 billion reais.
If two special areas, known as PAC, or the accelerated
growth program, authorized to spend up to 5.1 billion reais and
spending on individual budget amendments by congress of 1.5
billion reais, total discretionary spending may rise to 22
billion reais, the statement said.
Brazil's federal government expects to collect 1.452
trillion reais ($363 billion) in taxes and other revenue in
2016, the statement in the Diario Oficial da Uniao said.
($1 = 4.0012 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Flavia Bohone, writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by
Tom Brown and Sandra Maler)