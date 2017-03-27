BRASILIA, March 27 The Brazilian government is waiting for more information about the amount of potential extra revenues in order to decide about the size of a budget freeze and possible tax increases to meet its fiscal savings target, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

He said the official announcement about the budget freeze and potential tax hikes could be made on Tuesday or Wednesday. The government expects to collect around 17 billion reais ($5.44 billion) in extra revenues this year stemming from favorable court decisions regarding the sale of hydroelectric plants, Meirelles said. ($1 = 3.1261 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; editing by Diane Craft)