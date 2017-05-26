BRIEF-S&P affirms Malaysia foreign currency and local currency ratings; outlook stable
* S&P - Malaysia 'A-/A-2' foreign currency and 'A/A-1' local currency ratings affirmed; outlook stable
BRASILIA May 26 Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 12.9 billion reais in April, central bank data showed on Friday.
The surplus was larger than market forecasts for a surplus of 5 billion reais and came after a budget deficit of 11 billion reais in March. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* S&P - Malaysia 'A-/A-2' foreign currency and 'A/A-1' local currency ratings affirmed; outlook stable
LONDON, June 22 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
LONDON, June 22 Cladding on a number of British tower blocks has been confirmed as combustible in tests conducted after a deadly fire in west London, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.