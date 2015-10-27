UPDATE 4-South Africa's biggest trade union calls for Zuma to quit
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
BRASILIA Oct 27 The Brazilian government expects a primary budget deficit of 51.8 billion reais ($13.3 billion) this year as a crippling recession and political gridlock drag down revenues in Latin America's biggest economy, a lawmaker with the ruling coalition said on Tuesday.
Federal congressman Hugo Leal told reporters, after meeting with Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa, that the deficit will take into account the payment of government debts held by state banks, a practice known as "backpedaling." ($1=3.9 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayeres, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Diane Craft)
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
* 10-yr yields briefly fall to 2.314 pct, lowest since Feb. 24 * Yields rise from lows on profit-taking, reinstated short bets (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 4 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields touched their lowest in more than five weeks on Tuesday before reversing course to trade little changed on doubts about the ability of U.S. President Donald Trump to enact fiscal stimulus. Yields on benchmark 10-year notes dropped to 2
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Tuesday it will brief media on Wednesday on decisions taken by senior officials after two days of meetings over a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma.