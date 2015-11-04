BRASILIA Nov 4 The Brazilian lawmaker
sponsoring the country's budget draft bill for next year
proposed that the target for the so-called primary surplus is
formally reduced, in an attempt to bring about more transparency
to public finances.
Lower house lawmaker Ricardo Teobaldo, the bill's sponsor in
Congress, told reporters in Brasilia that the proposal would
bring the goal for the excess of government revenues over
expenses before debt payments to the equivalent of 0.7 percent
of gross domestic product, from a prior 2 percent of GDP.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)