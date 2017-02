SAO PAULO Aug 18 Bunge (BG.N) will invest $2.5 billion in expanding its sugar and bioenergy capacity in Brazil through 2016, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The investments will go into eight of the group's mills and will expand crushing capacity by 50 percent from present levels to 30 million tonnes a year of cane. (Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Reese Ewing)