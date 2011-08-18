* Brazil ethanol sector has been investment target

* Investment will focus on bioenergy, mainly ethanol (Adds details, quote, context)

SAO PAULO Aug 18 Bunge (BG.N) will invest $2.5 billion to boost its sugar and bioenergy capacity in Brazil through 2016, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The investments will go into eight of the group's mills and will expand crushing capacity by 50 percent from present levels to 30 million tonnes a year of cane.

The investment "will be primarily focused on the bioenergy sector, mainly ethanol," said Adalgiso Telles, Bunge's director of corporate affairs.

Telles spoke before a meeting ended between Brazil's president, Dilma Rousseff, Energy Minister Edison Lobao and Bunge executives.

Brazil's government has been concerned over the failure of the cane sector to meet growing domestic demand for ethanol.

Bad weather and a lack of investment have hit the country's cane output, leading to the first fall in a decade this season.

Demand for ethanol has outpaced production as a growing middle class buys more flex fuel cars. The jump in ethanol prices earlier this year saw many car owners opting instead for gasoline -- leaving state-controlled energy giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA) scrambling to buy gasoline abroad at a loss due to government caps on local fuel prices.

Bunge's investment follows an announcement in the previous day that Petrobras and sugar and ethanol group Sao Martinho SMT03.SA will invest 520.7 million reais ($326 million) to quadruple ethanol output at their joint Boa Vista mill. [ID:nN1E77G227]

Brazil's ethanol and sugar industry has been a target for acquisitions for several oil giants over the last few years, including BP (BP.L). Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has also teamed with sugar and ethanol group Cosan (CZZ.N).

($1=1.5980 reais)

(Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Luciana Lopez)