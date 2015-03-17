(Adds comment from Caixa)
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian federal police
began efforts on Tuesday to apprehend members of a group that
allegedly defrauded about 100 million reais ($30.5 million) from
state-run mortgage lender Caixa Economica Federal.
The fraud involved issuing inappropriately sized loans, with
some real-estate units assessed at over 1,000 percent of market
value, the federal police said in a written statement on
Tuesday. Some loans were also given for homes that did not
exist, the police said.
"Members of the organization, with the assistance of Caixa
employees including regional managers, facilitated these
transactions of up to 1 million reais, accepting false documents
and liberating funds without the necessary guarantees," the
statement added.
The fraud was first identified by Caixa through internal
control mechanisms, the bank said in an e-mailed statement,
adding that some employees have already been fired or suspended
following an internal investigation.
($1 = 3.28 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Asher Levine Editing by W
Simon)