SAO PAULO, July 1 Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Econômica Federal said on Wednesday it had approved the creation of Caixa Seguridade Participacoes, which will incorporate insurance, annuities, and pension assets from Caixa Participacoes (Caixapar).

The bank said in a statement that the assets to be spun off from Caixapar included 48.2 percent of Caixa Seguros, 49 percent of Pan Seguros and 49 percent of Pan Brokerage. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)