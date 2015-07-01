BRIEF-Westaim Corp reports Q4 loss per share $0.01
* The Westaim Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter results
SAO PAULO, July 1 Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Econômica Federal said on Wednesday it had approved the creation of Caixa Seguridade Participacoes, which will incorporate insurance, annuities, and pension assets from Caixa Participacoes (Caixapar).
The bank said in a statement that the assets to be spun off from Caixapar included 48.2 percent of Caixa Seguros, 49 percent of Pan Seguros and 49 percent of Pan Brokerage. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South African President Jacob Zuma has appointed Malusi Gigaba as the country's new finance minister, replacing Pravin Gordhan who was sacked in a cabinet reshuffle, a statement from the president's office just after midnight on Thursday said.