SAO PAULO Aug 27 Brazilian state-controlled
lender Caixa Econômica Federal is inclined to offer
fewer shares of its insurance unit in an initial public offering
this year should the partnership that helped create the
subsidiary be renewed ahead of the deal, two sources with
knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.
Caixa Econômica and France's CNP Assurances SA are in talks
to renew a 20-year partnership in a vehicle that forms part of
Caixa Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit that is
being prepared for a listing, both sources said, requesting
anonymity as the process is private.
Executives at Caixa told investment banks working on the
IPO in a Wednesday conference call that renewing the venture
with CNP ahead of the IPO would automatically reduce
the lender's need to sell a significant stake in the unit, the
first source noted.
The partnership, which is set to expire in 2021, is "very
likely" to be extended, a second source said.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Caixa Econômica
was considering raising about 10 billion reais ($2.8 billion)
from the sale of about 25 percent of Caixa Seguridade. If the
venture is renewed, CNP may pay about the same amount to Caixa
Econômica for the right to distribute the Caixa Seguros Holding
SA venture's products and services across the lender's branches
through 2035, the sources said.
Neither source gave an estimate of the size of the reworked
offering.
CNP has a 51.75 percent stake in the Caixa Seguros Holding
venture, with Caixa Econômica owning a 48.21 percent stake.
"Such payment would ease the bank's necessity for cash at
least for now," the first source said.
According to a prospectus on the IPO that was published this
week, Caixa Econômica filed to sell some of its stake in Caixa
Seguridade through a so-called secondary offering - in which
proceeds form the deal go to the shareholders, not the company's
coffers.
Brazil's federal government, Caixa Econômica's full owner,
is pinning hopes on a successful Caixa Seguridade IPO to help
narrow a swelling budget deficit.
Brasilia-based Caixa declined to comment, citing the quiet
period related to the IPO. Efforts to contact CNP
representatives in São Paulo for comment were unsuccessful.
State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA's investment banking
unit is the deal's top underwriter, followed by UBS AG
. Banco Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA SA, Grupo BTG Pactual SA
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Banco Brasil
Plural, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are also
working on the offering.
($1 = 3.5638 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Aluísio Alves in São Paulo Editing by W Simon)