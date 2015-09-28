SAO PAULO, Sept 28 The investment banks managing
the initial public offering of Brazilian state-controlled Caixa
Econômica Federal's insurance unit will recommend delaying the
plan until April, as market conditions deteriorated markedly in
recent days, a source directly involved with the deal said on
Monday.
Representatives from Caixa Econômica and the Caixa
Seguridade Participações SA unit, as well as the so-called
underwriters are scheduled to meet in Brasilia at around 11 a.m.
local time (1400 GMT) on Monday to discuss the deal, said the
source, who requested anonymity since the plans remain private.
According to the source, in the case the National Treasury,
which fully owns Caixa Econômica, seeks to proceed with the
sale, the underwriters will propose launching the deal as soon
as possible although under "great execution risks and the
probability of a rather large discount."
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)