SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Investment banks managing the
initial public offering of Brazilian state-controlled Caixa
Econômica Federal's insurance unit recommended delaying it until
April, due to this month's worsening of market conditions, a
source directly involved with the deal said on Monday.
Representatives from Caixa Econômica and the
so-called underwriters met in Brasilia earlier in the day to
discuss the deal, said the source, who requested anonymity since
the IPO plan remains private.
Brazil's National Treasury and Caixa Econômica could decide
whether to proceed with the IPO at a meeting scheduled for this
week, the source added. While the Treasury leans toward pursuing
the deal, Caixa Econômica - which is fully owned by the Treasury
- worries it could bring about potential legal issues if it is
priced too low, the source noted.
An IPO under current conditions faces "great execution risks
and the possibility of an enormous discount," the source said.
Brazil's currency, the real, is down 36 percent this
year, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index is trading
a six-year low in the wake of growing local political and global
economic turmoil.
The Treasury is looking for additional, non-recurring
sources of revenue to help plug the country's swelling budget
deficit. Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa told reporters on
Monday the government is working to price the offering this
year, although any move hinges on market conditions.
Underwriters of the Caixa Seguridade deal are led by Banco
do Brasil SA, UBS AG and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc.
Caixa Econômica did not have an immediate comment on the
timing of the IPO. Banco do Brasil, UBS and Goldman Sachs
declined to comment.
Other banks working on the deal and that participated in
Monday's meeting with Caixa Econômica include Banco Bradesco
BBI, Itaú BBA SA, Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Santander Investment
Securities, Banco Brasil Plural, Citigroup Inc and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, the source added.
Documentation for the Caixa Seguridade IPO is ready to be
filed before securities industry watchdog CVM, although the
current slump in Brazil's currency, stocks and debt markets may
lead the Treasury to put off the deal, five sources said last
week.
