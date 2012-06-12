LONDON/SAO PAULO, June 12 (Reuters Point Carbon) - Swiss
trading firm Mercuria bought 530,000 spot Certified Emissions
Reduction (CERs) credits at auction from a Brazilian landfill
project for 3.30 euros each on Tuesday, Brazilian exchange
BM&FBovespa said.
The CER auction, the third held by BM&FBovespa since 2007,
raised 1.75 million euros ($2.2 million) for the seller, Sao
Paulo's municipal government.
Tuesday's sale value was a far cry from the clearing prices
fetched at auctions in 2007 and 2008 - 16.20 euros and 19.20
euros respectively - reflecting just how far CERs have fallen in
the past few years.
The bellwether front-year contract, trading on London-based
ICE Futures Europe, hit a fresh low of 3.16 euros on Tuesday,
down 25 percent since the end of 2011 and 75 percent
year-on-year.
Mercuria bought 713,000 CERs at the 2008 auction, while
investment bank Fortis bought 808,450 at the 2007 sale.
Wagner Delmo Cross, a representative for Sao Paulo's local
government, said despite the low clearing price for CERs, he
viewed the auction's outcome as positive.
"We had five bidders competing and the final price came in
22 percent above the (minimum bid) price of 2.70 euros, so I
think it was reasonable," he said.
Cross said the municipality's finance department had
analyzed market conditions before the auction and went ahead
with the auction because it thought prices would remain at
current levels for a while.
"Besides that, we needed the resources for projects the
government is implementing in the area," he added.
The Sao Paulo municipal government has pledged to use the
CER sale revenue from the Bandeirantes project to help improve
living conditions in some of the city's poorest areas that
surround the landfill.
Guilherme Magalhaes Fagundes, BM&F Bovespa manager for
environmental products, metals and energy, said the exchange was
satisfied with the auction since the final result reflected
current prices.
"Transparency is important. We would like to see a fair
price as a result, and that was what we have got," he said,
adding that the exchange would later reveal the names of all
participants and the bids.
Besides the work with the city's government, BM&F Bovespa is
also partnering with the government of the state of Sao Paulo in
designing a new market that would offer carbon and forest
credits as the two first products.
